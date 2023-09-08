Coach Frank Reich said Hubbard will "see action" behind Miles Sanders in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Reich said the Panthers will approach Week 1 like Sanders is "full go," but Hubbard looks like the clear No. 2 back in Carolina, ahead of Raheem Blackshear. Hubbard still has very little fantasy value outside of deeper leagues with Sanders healthy.
