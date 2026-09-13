Hubbard carried the ball 10 times for 49 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 38 yards and another score in Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Bears.

In the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history, Hubbard did his part to keep Carolina competitive, opening the scoring with a four-yard grab in the first quarter and adding a two-yard TD plunge in the third. Hubbard also out-paced Jonathon Brooks in touch volume, getting 13 to the younger back's five as he tightened his grip on the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. Hubbard will look to stay productive in Week 2 on the road against the Falcons.