Hubbard carried the ball five times for 17 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.

As expected, Rico Dowdle took over as the No. 1 back for Carolina rather than working in a timeshare with Hubbard, and he turned 25 totes into 130 rushing yards and two TDs. It's the first time Hubbard has failed to get double-digit carries in a game when healthy since Week 1 of 2024, but it likely won't be the last as Dowdle continues to build job security in the starting role. Hubbard's best chance of making an impact in Week 10 might be if the Panthers can build a big lead at home against the Saints, offering the potential for some garbage-time touches.