Hubbard (ankle) practiced in full Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hubbard attempted to give it a go last week, when he logged limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a DNP on Friday and ruled out for Carolina's Week 9 visit to Cincinnati. Now with full practice under his belt this week, he's poised to return to the lineup Thursday against the Falcons following a two-game absence. With Christian McCaffrey out of town, Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman are the top candidates for touches out of the Panthers backfield. Whether or not Hubbard can wrest a bigger share of the reps away from Foreman remains to be seen, but Hubbard has reeled off 6.5 YPC on his 15 rushes this season without the benefit of a 20-plus yard run, so he could make a decent impact with a modest workload.