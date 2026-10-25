Hubbard rushed seven times for 33 yards and brought in four of five targets for 27 yards in the Panthers' 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Hubbard did well with the scant opportunities he received, but his touches were limited in a game that was already out of reach by halftime. The veteran back's rush attempts and rushing yardage were both season lows, and the downturn came on the heels of back-to-back 120-plus-yard efforts for Hubbard on the ground. The 2021 fourth-round pick won't have to wait long to atone for Sunday's quiet game, as the Panthers face off with the Packers on Thursday in a Week 8 road matchup.