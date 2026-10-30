Hubbard rushed 22 times for 81 yards and a touchdown and brought in seven of eight targets for 38 yards in the Panthers' 27-19 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Hubbard was able to log his usual hefty workload despite Carolina trailing for large swaths of the contest, and the veteran back added his fifth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a one-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. Hubbard also led the Panthers in receptions with a season-high figure, and he now has seven total scores in seven games. Hubbard averaged under 4.0 yards per carry for the first time this season, but he's still clocking 4.6 yards per tote heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8.