Hubbard rushed nine times for 35 yards and caught one of two targets for no yards in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Lions.

Hubbard played only two fewer offensive snaps than starter Miles Sanders and led Carolina in carries and rushing yards for the second straight week. With Sanders losing a fumble Sunday as well, Hubbard could get further opportunities at his expense. However, given Hubbard's usually mild yardage and a tough Week 6 matchup at the Dolphins, the veteran's outlook should only receive a slight uptick.