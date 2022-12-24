Hubbard rushed 12 times for 125 yards in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Lions on Saturday.

The second-year back teamed with backfield mate D'Onta Foreman to consistently rip off chunk plays against what had been an improving Lions run defense, although 65 of Hubbard's yards actually came on his first two carries of the contest. Hubbard's yardage total was a career high and marked only his second time eclipsing the century mark, and he'll aim to once again play a key role when the Panthers visit the Buccaneers for a critical Week 17 matchup on Sun., Jan. 1 that could decide the NFC South title.