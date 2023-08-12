Hubbard rushed four times for nine yards and caught his only target for three yards in Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets.

Hubbard worked with the first-team offense in the absence of Miles Sanders (groin). None of the team's starters looked particularly impressive in this one, but Hubbard's usage here suggests he's viewed as the primary backup to Sanders. The Panthers are likely to take a cautious approach with Sanders' injury prior to the regular season, so Hubbard's likely to draw another start in Carolina's second preseason game against the Giants.