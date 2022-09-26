Hubbard rushed three times for 25 yards in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints.
Hubbard surrendered kickoff-return duties after fumbling last week, but he at least got involved a bit offensively. Along with his seven snaps surpassing teammate D'Onta Foreman's four, Hubbard was productive with his touches while Foreman didn't get the ball at all. However, as long as Christian McCaffrey is healthy, neither Hubbard nor Foreman hold much fantasy value.
