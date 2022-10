Hubbard rushed twice for six yards and caught his only target for another yard in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Hubbard played only four offensive snaps but broke his two-game stretch without a touch. With PJ Walker suffering a neck injury, the Panthers lost their fourth quarterback of the season Sunday, resulting in a bit more run than usual for Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman. However, as long as star Christian McCaffrey is healthy, both tailbacks hold limited fantasy value.