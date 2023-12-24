Hubbard rushed 16 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for eight yards in the Panthers' 33-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Hubbard once again had the backfield work early all to himself, outpacing Miles Sanders by 13 carries. However, he found surprisingly tough sledding against a Packers defense that had been frequently vulnerable to the run, but he managed to salvage his fantasy day with a four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that served as his fifth of the campaign and tied his career high. Hubbard next takes aim at a tough Jaguars run defense in a Week 17 road matchup New Year's Eve.
