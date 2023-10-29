Hubbard carried the ball 15 times for 28 yards and caught both his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

While his numbers weren't impressive, Hubbard led the Panthers in rushing and was the clear top option in the backfield, as Miles Sanders gained zero total yards on just two carries. Hubbard's Week 6 performance against the Dolphins (90 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD) is still the best by any Carolina RB this season, which should give him an edge on retaining the starting job in Week 9 against the Colts.