Hubbard rushed the ball eight times for 29 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints. He added one reception on one target for nine yards.

Hubbard looked to be regaining momentum in the Carolina backfield, but he operated as a clear secondary option to Rico Dowdle in Sunday's loss. Hubbard managed only nine touches compared to 17 for Dowdle, and he's now been held below 50 yards from scrimmage in six of the Panthers' last seven games.