Hubbard rushed 10 times for 57 yards and brought in both targets for eight yards in the Panthers' 33-10 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Hubbard logged one less carry than backfield mate Miles Sanders, who saw a notable resurgence in rushing work Sunday, but outgained his teammate by seven yards on the ground. Hubbard has seen double-digit rush attempts in four of the last five games, coming just one short of doing so in Week 10 as well. Therefore, despite Sanders' reintegration into the ground attack, Sanders should retain a significant role in a Week 12 road battle against the Titans.