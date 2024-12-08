Hubbard carried the ball 26 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and caught four of five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

Rookie Jonathon Brooks left the game in the first quarter with an injury to his right knee, the same one he had ACL surgery on about a year ago, while depth RB Raheem Blackshear was also knocked out of the game early with a chest injury. That left Hubbard as Carolina's only option in the backfield, and he turned the extra volume into his best performance since Week 10. The fourth-year back also crossed 1,000 rushing yards on the season, the first time in his career he's reached that plateau. If Brooks' injury proves to be serious, Hubbard is likely headed for a heavy workload again in Week 15 against the Cowboys.