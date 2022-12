Hubbard rushed four times for 10 yards and caught all three of his targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Steelers.

Hubbard actually led the Panthers in rushing yards, evidencing their struggles in the ground game. Despite that situation, he still made a strong impact as a receiver, going for a game-long gain of 45 yards at one point. Without a double-digit touch count like in his two games prior, however, Hubbard's output came from fewer opportunities.