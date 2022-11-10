Hubbard (ankle) is expected to play Thursday against the Falcons, barring a pregame setback, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
After sitting out the Panthers' last two contests due to an ankle issue, Hubbard capped Week 10 prep with full practices Tuesday and Wednesday, only to be tabbed as questionable for Thursday's outing. His availability likely will be tied to a pregame workout, but assuming he gets through that unscathed, he'll rejoin D'Onta Foreman in the team's post-Christian McCaffrey backfield. On the campaign, Hubbard has averaged 6.5 YPC on his 15 rushes, hauled in three of four targets for 11 yards and scored one rushing touchdown in seven appearances.
