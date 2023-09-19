Hubbard rushed twice for 16 yards and caught all five of his targets for 34 yards in Monday night's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Hubbard only got a couple of opportunities in the running game but again was efficient. Through two games, he's totaled 76 yards on just 11 carries behind starter Miles Sanders. That said, he made a bigger impact Monday as a pass-catcher, placing second on the Panthers in catches. His production should keep him involved as the backup in Week 3 versus the Seahawks.