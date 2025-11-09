Hubbard carried the ball three times for 14 yards and caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Saints.

The touch and yardage totals were season lows for Hubbard, as he continues to see a massively reduced role with Rico Dowdle getting a look as the clear top option in the Carolina backfield. Hubbard might need an injury to Dowdle to have real fantasy relevance again, as he's managed only 32 scrimmage yards total over the last two games. Hubbard may not need a lot of touches to make a splash in Week 11 against a Falcons defense that just got torched by Jonathan Taylor for 244 rushing yards and three TDs.