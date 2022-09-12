Hubbard rushed one time for three yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.
Hubbard played just three offensive snaps, having little chance to make an impact. While fellow tailback D'Onta Foreman's seven plays weren't many more than Hubbard's tally, neither was deployed often behind star Christian McCaffrey, muting their respective stocks ahead of Week 2's matchup versus the Giants.
