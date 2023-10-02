Hubbard rushed 14 times for 41 yards and caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Hubbard actually played eight more offensive snaps than starter Miles Sanders, enabling him to lead Carolina in both carries and rushing yards. Despite that involvement, though, his overall production was underwhelming. With Sanders struggling more Sunday, finishing with just 32 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches, it'll be interesting to see how the Panthers' backfield workload is split Week 5 versus the Lions.