Hubbard likely will work in a change-of-pace role behind D'Onta Foreman moving forward, Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Foreman will likely be the main beneficiary of the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco, though interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Hubbard will form a running back committee with the Panthers riding the hot hand, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Both running backs are worth a speculative add in an offense that will likely continue to rely heavily on the position, but Hubbard has the lower touch floor.