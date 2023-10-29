Hubbard is expected to serve as the Panthers' starting running back over Miles Sanders in Sunday's game against the Texans, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Dolphins with a shoulder injury, Sanders is back to full health following a Week 7 bye, but he looks like he could be eased back into the mix as Option 1B out of the backfield. Head coach Frank Reich has hinted that the Panthers plan to take more of a timeshare approach to the running back position moving forward, with Hubbard earning an expanded role in light of Sanders' early-season struggles. Hubbard is averaging 4.5 yards on 54 carries this season, well ahead of Sanders' average of 3.1 yards (on 61 carries).