Hubbard is expected to serve as the Panthers' lead back Sunday against the Dolphins with Miles Sanders (shoulder) ruled out for the contest, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. "We'll do it by committee, but Chuba will more than likely get the bulk of the carries,'' head coach Frank Reich said.

Hubbard had already seemingly worked his way into a timeshare with Sanders the past two weeks, playing 73 snaps on offense to the latter's 64 while out-touching him 26-23 during that stretch. With Sanders sidelined Week 6, Hubbard could be ticketed for a true three-down role for the first time this season, though Reich's comments suggest that Laviska Shenault and third-string back Raheem Blackshear -- who has been inactive the past four weeks -- could be sprinkled into the backfield mix. Regardless, Hubbard should handily outpace Shenault and Blackshear for snaps and touches, making him a viable option in fantasy lineups this week.