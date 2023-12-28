Hubbard (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

As was the case Wednesday, Hubbard is operating with a cap on his reps due to a hamstring issue one day later, while fellow running back Miles Sanders practiced without limitations due to a toe concern. Hubbard thus has one more chance to get back to all activity this week before the Panthers potentially give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game in Jacksonville.