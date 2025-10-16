Hubbard (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Hubbard has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions, and he said Thursday that he plans to suit up for Sunday's game at the Jets, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Rico Dowdle has been sensational as the Panthers' fill-in starter across the span of Hubbard's two-game absence, however, so it remains to be seen who backfield snaps will be divvied up if both players take the field Week 7. If Hubbard can upgrade to a full practice session Friday, he could avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's contest.