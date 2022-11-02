Hubbard (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Hubbard was back on the field for the first time since spraining his ankle in the second half of a Week 7 win over Tampa Bay. Teammate D'Onta Foreman handled the lead role Week 8 and cleared 100 rushing yards while scoring three touchdowns in the overtime loss to the Falcons sans Hubbard, who said Monday that he hopes to make it back for the game in Cincinnati this Sunday. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Hubbard will have a chance to play in that game, but that will be contingent on Hubbard increasing his activity in practice by the end of the week.
