Hubbard (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hubbard has missed the Panthers' last two games due to an ankle injury, so he's no lock to return to action Thursday night against the Falcons. However, Tuesday's practice should provide added context on that front and if Hubbard is able to return to action in Week 10, he'd bolster a Carolina backfield that has been paced by D'Onta Foreman of late, following the team's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.