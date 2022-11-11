Hubbard (ankle) rushed five times for 14 yards in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday night.

Hubbard's minimal role wasn't a complete surprise given he was coming off a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and the fact backfield mate D'Onta Foreman had proven successful in a lead-back role. Interim head coach Steve Wilks continued to afford Foreman the opportunity to helm the backfield Thursday night, a decision that proved to be very prudent considering the latter gained 130 yards and scored a touchdown. Consequently, Hubbard appears set to work in a strict complementary role again during a Week 11 road matchup against the Ravens a week from Sunday.