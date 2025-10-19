Hubbard took the first warmup reps at running back with the Panthers' starting offense for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Rico Dowdle lined up second in the order at running back, though it doesn't necessarily mean that Hubbard is in line to serve as Carolina's lead option on the ground in Week 7. While Hubbard was sidelined Weeks 5 and 6 due to a calf injury, Dowdle stepped in admirably and ran roughshod over the Miami and Dallas defenses, accruing 389 yards and a touchdown on 53 carries while adding seven receptions for 84 yards and another score. In light of Dowdle's pair of big performances, head coach Dave Canales was non-committal on a starting running back for the Week 7 contest, making it difficult to deploy either Hubbard or Dowdle with much confidence in terms of their projected workload.