Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Logs seven total touches Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hubbard rushed three times for 16 yards and secured all four targets for 27 yards in the Panthers' 20-9 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.
Hubbard saw half the amount of carries of backfield mate Rico Dowdle, remaining in a clear No. 2 role behind the latter. Hubbard did draw even with Dowdle in receptions and targets due to a game script that saw the Panthers have to rely heavily on the pass as the game went on. Hubbard should handle a similar workload in a Week 13 home matchup against the Rams on Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Minimal output in reserve role•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Just four touches in Week 10•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Five touches as backup•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Appears set to lose work to Dowdle•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Records rush TD in loss•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Even split with Dowdle•