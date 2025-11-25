Hubbard rushed three times for 16 yards and secured all four targets for 27 yards in the Panthers' 20-9 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Hubbard saw half the amount of carries of backfield mate Rico Dowdle, remaining in a clear No. 2 role behind the latter. Hubbard did draw even with Dowdle in receptions and targets due to a game script that saw the Panthers have to rely heavily on the pass as the game went on. Hubbard should handle a similar workload in a Week 13 home matchup against the Rams on Sunday.