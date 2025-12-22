Hubbard rushed six times for 27 yards and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Hubbard logged three fewer carries than Rico Dowdle but gained just two less rushing yards, although neither back made a significant impact fantasy-wise. Hubbard surprisingly broke out for an 83-yard showing on the ground against the Chargers in three games ago, but otherwise, he's been capped overall by having to share time with Dowdle. The duo will likely continue working in a close timeshare during a Week 17 home matchup against a tough Seahawks defense.