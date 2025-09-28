Hubbard rushed 10 times for 49 yards and brought in all three targets for 20 yards in the Panthers' 42-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Hubbard's rushing opportunities were unsurprisingly limited in the lopsided loss, but he made good use of them on his way to a team-high yardage total on the ground. The fifth-year pro's carry total tied for his lowest of the season, and he's now posted multiple receptions in all four contests to date in 2025. Hubbard should have a better chance at more rushing volume in a Week 5 home matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday afternoon, a game Miami's suspect defense will play on a short week.