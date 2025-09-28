Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Manages 69 total yards in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hubbard rushed 10 times for 49 yards and brought in all three targets for 20 yards in the Panthers' 42-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Hubbard's rushing opportunities were unsurprisingly limited in the lopsided loss, but he made good use of them on his way to a team-high yardage total on the ground. The fifth-year pro's carry total tied for his lowest of the season, and he's now posted multiple receptions in all four contests to date in 2025. Hubbard should have a better chance at more rushing volume in a Week 5 home matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday afternoon, a game Miami's suspect defense will play on a short week.
More News
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ready to go for Week 4•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: On track to play Week 4•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Listed as questionable•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Shows up as limited Thursday•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Totals 76 yards in blowout win•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Secures second receiving TD Sunday•