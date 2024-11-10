Hubbard rushed 28 times for 153 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of six targets for 16 yards in the Panthers' 20-17 overtime win over the Giants in Munich on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Fresh off inking a four-year extension Thursday, Hubbard wasted no time earning his keep with career highs in rush attempts and rushing yards. Hubbard also recorded his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard run late in the third quarter, and he was able to work through an injury scare with missing any time after limping off the field following a lost fumble in Carolina territory just before the midway point of the fourth quarter. Hubbard now has three 100-yard games on the season and will have a Week 11 bye to rest up before a Week 12 home showdown with the Chiefs.