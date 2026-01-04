Hubbard rushed five times for 10 yards and secured both targets for seven yards in the Panthers' 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Hubbard's day was as unproductive as his line suggests, although backfield mate Rico Dowdle fared even worse on the ground (1.4 yards per carry). The fifth-year pro's production saw a significant downturn in 2025 compared to the last two seasons, as a two-game absence in Weeks 5-6 opened the door for Dowdle to take over the lead-back role for an extended period. Hubbard finished with 511 rushing yards (3.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown while adding a 30-223-3 receiving line across 15 games, and he'll remain in a timeshare with Dowdle in the wild-card round if the Panthers qualify for the postseason via a Falcons win over the Saints on Sunday.