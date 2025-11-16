Hubbard rushed four times for 21 yards and caught one of three for seven yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

The 26-year-old has now received just 10 total touches in the Panthers' last two games, solidifying his reserve role behind Rico Dowdle, who tallied 100 total yards on 24 touches in Sunday's win. Since Dowdle took over as Carolina's No. 1 option in the Week 9 win over the Packers, Hubbard has managed just 52 rushing yards on 12 attempts. He's expected to continue operating in a reserve role in the Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.