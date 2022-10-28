Hubbard (ankle) is not practicing Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Hubbard hasn't practice in any capacity since injuring his ankle during last Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. Friday's official injury report will provide Hubbard with an official game designation for Sunday's contest against Atlanta, but it certainly looks like he's trending in the wrong direction. If Hubbard is inactive Week 8 or even limited, D'Onta Foreman will have a clear path to leading Carolina's backfield.
