Hubbard carried the ball 16 times for 58 yards and caught four of six targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Colts.

The third-year running back saw 20 touches to Miles Sanders' nine, but Hubbard only out-gained his backfield partner 67 scrimmage yards to 61 on a poor day overall for the Carolina offense. Hubbard's been the more consistent back this season, but Sanders' more efficient performance Sunday could cause coach Frank Reich to tip the workload balance back in favor of the former Eagle in Week 10 against the Bears.