Hubbard carried the ball 16 times for 57 yards and caught three of five targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

The 26-year-old RB scored the Panthers' only TD late in the fourth quarter, catching the ball in the flat and sprinting down the sideline for a 27-yard score. Hubbard is coming off a career-best 2024 campaign in which he amassed 1,366 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns, and the offseason addition of Rico Dowdle to the backfield doesn't appear to have impacted his role or touch volume. Hubbard will look to stay productive on the road in Week 2 against the Cardinals.