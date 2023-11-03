Coach Frank Reich confirmed Friday that Hubbard will start at running back Sunday against the Colts, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.

Hubbard started the Panthers' previous two games, the first of which Miles Sanders missed due to a shoulder injury. Sanders returned in the 15-13 Week 8 win over the Texans, but Hubbard had 17 touches to Sanders' two. Reich said the two running backs will split carries against Indianapolis, so Hubbard may cede a larger portion of touches to Sanders despite maintaining his starting role.