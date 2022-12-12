Hubbard rushed 14 times for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught all three of his targets for 25 yards.

Hubbard scored from two yards to begin the second quarter. The tailback tied teammate D'Onta Foreman for Carolina's lead in rushing yards, although Hubbard did so from seven fewer carries. With the Panthers totaling 46 rushing attempts, there were plenty of opportunities to go around, as third-stringer Raheem Blackshear even carried four times for 32 yards and a score. However, thanks to his contribution in the passing game, Hubbard was the most productive member of the backfield, turning in an impressive Week 14 performance.