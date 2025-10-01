Hubbard (calf) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Hubbard capped last week with two limited practices due to a calf injury before being listed as questionable ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Patriots. He proceeded to be active but earned a season-low 51 percent snap share on his way to 13 touches for 69 yards from scrimmage. Coach Dave Canales told Steve Reed of the Associated Press on Wednesday that Hubbard requires more time this week to recover from the calf issue and is "day-to-day." As a result, Hubbard's status bears watching as the weekend draws closer to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Dolphins.