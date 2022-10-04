Hubbard played only three offensive snaps in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.
Hubbard didn't get any touches and hardly saw the field offensively despite Christian McCaffrey nursing a thigh injury during the week. With fellow Carolina tailback D'Onta Foreman getting just one carry for two yards Sunday, neither he nor Hubbard have much value as long as McCaffrey is available.
More News
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Gets three carries•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Set to handle kick-return duties•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Just three snaps•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Produces little on ground•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Does little against Pats•