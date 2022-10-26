Hubbard (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Hubbard was pedaling on an exercise bike and wearing a red jersey while his healthy teammates practiced Wednesday afternoon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Hubbard could've kept playing in Sunday's win over the Bucs if he'd been needed, but the Panthers had an 18-point lead at the time of his ankle injury and kept the second-year RB sidelined for the rest of the afternoon. His absence from practice Wednesday does create some question about his availability for Sunday's game against Atlanta, with D'Onta Foreman and third-string back Raheem Blackshear in line to see more work if Hubbard can't play. Coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that the Panthers will continue to use a committee approach in the backfield, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports.