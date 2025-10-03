Hubbard (calf) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday, Hubbard is trending toward being unavailable this weekend, an outcome that could be confirmed as soon as Friday, when the Panthers post their final Week 5 injury report. If Hubbard is indeed sidelined versus Miami, Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne would be in line for added backfield touches, with DeeJay Dallas also on hand.