Hubbard isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Lions, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hubbard injured his ankle last Friday against the Giants, and while he was able to return to practice Monday, the Panthers will exercise caution with the third-year pro. He'll be joined on the sideline by fellow running back Miles Sanders (groin), which will leave Carolina's backfield in the hands of Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown and Camerun Peoples. Hubbard's next chance for game action will arrive in a Week 1 road game with the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 10.