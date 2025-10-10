Hubbard (calf) wasn't taking part in individual drills during the early stages of practice Friday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hubbard didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, and with the running back trending toward another 'DNP' on Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com notes that it doesn't look promising with regard to Hubbard's status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. If he ends up deemed out for the contest, the stage would be set for Rico Dowdle to work as Carolina's lead back versus his former team.