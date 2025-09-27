Hubbard (calf) is expected to play against New England on Sunday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a calf injury, which limited his participation in the last two practices of the week. Hubbard and rookie first-round wideout Tetairoa McMillan (calf) are both expected to play in Sunday's road contest, though their statuses may not be officially known until the Panthers announce their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before their 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Hubbard has opened the 2025 regular season with 43 carries for 168 yards (3.9 YPC) and 10 catches (on 14 targets) for 74 yards and two touchdowns through three games.