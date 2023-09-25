Hubbard finished with just one carry for two yards and two receptions on three targets for two yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.
Hubbard logged a season low in touches despite featuring for one-third of Carolina's offensive snaps. After an efficient first couple weeks, his nearly non-existent output Sunday emphasized the downside associated with his backup tailback role.
